Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $966.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $912.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $980.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

