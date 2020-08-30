HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 282.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 354,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 949.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $3,500,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE OXY opened at $13.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

