Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GAP were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in GAP by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

