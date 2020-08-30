Doliver Advisors LP Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,497.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

