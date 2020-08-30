GAM Holding AG Sells 1,875 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,453.00. The company has a market cap of $1,703.93 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

