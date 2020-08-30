D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,657 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,151.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,497.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.