Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,497.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

