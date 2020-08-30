Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

