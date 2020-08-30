Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $203,910.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,272.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,169 shares of company stock worth $10,780,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $101.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.