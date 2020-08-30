Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.62 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.65.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
