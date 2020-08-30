Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.62 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.65.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.