Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.51 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.
In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
