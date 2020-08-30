Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.51 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

