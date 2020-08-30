HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 277.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

