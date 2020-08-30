Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aug 30th, 2020

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.68 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.75.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

