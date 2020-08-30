Assetmark Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 264.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.8% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 36.8% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Cfra cut their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

