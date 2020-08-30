Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.