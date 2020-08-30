Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,053 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.38 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

In other news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

