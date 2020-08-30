4,900 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,248 shares of company stock worth $17,366,475. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.29 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

