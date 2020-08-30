Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.