Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,469. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

