Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 80,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,376,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,469. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

