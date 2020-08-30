Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on September 16th

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $25.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of RE stock opened at $221.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

