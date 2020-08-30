Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 690.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.