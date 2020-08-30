Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Photronics reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Photronics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.91. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

