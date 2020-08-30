Assetmark Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 10,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 601,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

