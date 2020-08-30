Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,336 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $99,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

