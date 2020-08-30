Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

