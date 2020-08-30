Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $673,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,205. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.