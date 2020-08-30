Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 66,568 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,211,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,581,154 shares of company stock worth $43,706,945. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

