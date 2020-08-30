Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

LYB opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

