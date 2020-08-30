Assetmark Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

