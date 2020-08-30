Big Lots, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Big Lots has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Dividend History for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

