Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

