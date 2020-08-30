Keybank National Association OH Takes $208,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,531 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $486,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,278 shares of company stock worth $16,701,979 over the last three months.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.