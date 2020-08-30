Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSE:GO opened at $41.13 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $806,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $3,784,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,278 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,979 in the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

