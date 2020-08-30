Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $681,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

