Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $118.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Five Below stock opened at $112.23 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

