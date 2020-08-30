Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,772 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $49,992,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 430,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after buying an additional 377,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after buying an additional 335,408 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

