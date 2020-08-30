Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $220.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

