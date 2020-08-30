Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 3,082.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lannett were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lannett by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lannett by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCI opened at $5.21 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

