Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ING Groep by 120.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ING stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

