Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 166,726 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1,074.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,726 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Crown by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $77.19 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.