Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.61 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,415,000 after purchasing an additional 219,947 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,358,000 after buying an additional 173,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Equifax stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.