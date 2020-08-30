Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $183.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.