Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $201.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

