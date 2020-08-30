Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $201.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Lannett Company, Inc. Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP
Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ING Groep NV
Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 166,726 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.61 Million Stake in Equifax Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
