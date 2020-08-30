Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $56,000 in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $75,655,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,800,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $33,737,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 671,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 286,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $4,235,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average of $144.05. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

