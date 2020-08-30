Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187,017 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 166,546 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.