Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC opened at $28.72 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

