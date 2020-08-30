Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.08 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

