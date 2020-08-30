Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $581.85

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $581.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $602.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total value of $245,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,392 shares of company stock valued at $105,701,803. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.