Aigen Investment Management LP Has $256,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.21 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.